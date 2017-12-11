Posted: Dec 11, 2017 4:38 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2017 4:38 AM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville native and Children’s Musical Theatre alum Kennedy Caughell and an ensemble composed of professional New York actors and members of the Bartlesville community will perform in a one-night-only performance of the classic Broadway musical She Loves Me, to benefitting Children’s Musical Theatre of Bartlesville.



The performance will be held at 7 o'clock on Thurday, December 21. Tickets for adults are $24 while tickets for students are $14.



Fresh off her Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, which earned 12 Tony Award nominations in 2017, this production will be Caughell’s first return to a Bartlesville stage since graduating from Bartlesville High School. Reuniting with fellow CMT alum, Brad Gray, who recently worked as Lighting Programmer for the 2017 Broadway revival of The Little Foxes, Caughell is bringing together New York professionals and community talent to give back to the local arts organization that provided the inspiration and training for her career in the theater.



Whisked away to a tiny perfumery on streets of 1930s Budapest, audiences meet shop clerks Amalia and Georg, who don't always see eye to eye. However, they do have one thing in common: They both write love letters to secret admirers. Full of twists and turns, old world charm, and holiday cheer, She Loves Me has inspired popular films The Shop Around the Corner and You’ve Got Mail. Nominated for five Tony Awards in 1964 and eight Tony Awards in 2016, She Loves Me features music by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof) and a book by Joe Masteroff (Cabaret).



Professional actors, Tim Fraser, Kristen Sandler, Kenny Francoeur, Carter Ellis, Guy Mannick, and Jim Barrow, and local actors, Stan Mueller and Asher Brewer, will be cast in principal roles. The ensemble will include Bartlesville’s own Tobin Asher, Chellie Bea, Doug Boudreaux, Helen Bumpus, Reagan Colaw, Diana Farris, Glen Hale, Ina Hindman, Troy Martin, Megan Stewart, and Kellen Watt.