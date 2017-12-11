Posted: Dec 11, 2017 4:43 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2017 4:43 AM

Power could be interrupted to the restrooms at Lee Lake today. The City of Bartlesville was notified by PSO that the power to the restroom will be turned off between 8 in the morning to 4 o'clock this afternoon.

Lee Lake, which is owned by the City of Bartlesville, is located on Adams Boulevard east of Silver Lake Road. According to Director of Engineering Micah Siemers, the power will be turned off to

accommodate work PSO is doing to facilitate the new power supply work underway in the area.