City of Dewey
Posted: Dec 11, 2017 7:30 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2017 12:22 PM
Dewey Christmas Parade
The Dewey Christmas Parade was a raging success on Saturday evening with more than 75 participants in the parade, and hundreds of spectators on the streets. Starting with the Dewey Police Department and ending with Santa, the parade saw many different organizations build floats to celebrate the holidays. Judges tallied their scores, and declared 8 winners.
The results from the parade:
Commercial
Arrowhead Veterinary Clinic
Medicalodges of Dewey
Non-Commercial
Gold Wing Road Riders
Kiddie Park
Religious
Dewey United Methodist Church
Lighthouse Outreach Center
Youth
Copan FFA
Paths To Independence
Congratulations to all of the winners, and thank you to all of the participants and the City of Dewey.
