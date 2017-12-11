Posted: Dec 11, 2017 7:30 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2017 12:22 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Christmas Parade was a raging success on Saturday evening with more than 75 participants in the parade, and hundreds of spectators on the streets. Starting with the Dewey Police Department and ending with Santa, the parade saw many different organizations build floats to celebrate the holidays. Judges tallied their scores, and declared 8 winners.

The results from the parade:

Commercial

Arrowhead Veterinary Clinic Medicalodges of Dewey

Non-Commercial

Gold Wing Road Riders Kiddie Park

Religious

Dewey United Methodist Church Lighthouse Outreach Center

Youth

Copan FFA Paths To Independence

Congratulations to all of the winners, and thank you to all of the participants and the City of Dewey.