Posted: Dec 11, 2017 11:46 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2017 12:20 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Monday morning for their weekly meeting where they discussed quotes for a Waste Oil Heater for District Number 1.

The Commissioners then heard a presentation from Emergency Management Director Kary Cox on the Emergency Management Performance Grant. Several other county reports were approved in the meeting.

During the Commissioners' Report, Commissioner Mitch Antle announced that the county would be developing spill and debris management plans. Antle also said that the SWAT Team would be conducting training in the near future. Commissioner Mike Bouvier wanted to talk about fire danger.

During the New Business portion of the meeting, the commissioners heard a little about a new way to compact soil for roads. All other items in the meeting were approved, and all receipts were recieved. The Washington County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday morning in the Commissioners' Meeting Room.