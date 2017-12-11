Posted: Dec 11, 2017 3:45 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2017 3:45 PM

Max Gross

A call about a suspicious vehicle that crashed in to a tree led to the arrest of a Bartlesville man. Samuel Nuttle stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a charge of driving under the influence and transporting an open container.

According to an affidavit, an officer was dispatched to Commanche Avenue where a ma nwas asleep in a vehicle that crashed up against a fence and tree. Nuttle was apprehensive when the officer approached and was very incoherent.

Nuttle fell over several times as the officer tried to administer a field sobriety test. He stated he had consumed just two drinks, but then later admitted to have been drinking all day.

Nuttle made a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next on January 10.