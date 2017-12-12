Posted: Dec 12, 2017 10:05 AMUpdated: Dec 12, 2017 10:05 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Journey Home in Bartlesville will soon be moving to a new home. Board President and Vice President, Doug Quinn and Jodie Shorter, made the announcement on KWON's One on One With A Professional Program on Tuesday Morning.

The Journey Home will be leasing the Kizer Farm House starting in January. The Journey Home, which has seen more than 350 guests, will have increased space with four bedrooms for guests, with possible expansions in the future.

The Journey Home is a place that provides a “home” for individuals with 30 days or less life expectancy who have limited financial and caregiver resources. The patient’s hospice team will provide physical, spiritual, emotional and medical support. The Journey Home will provide a room and a qualified team of trained staff and volunteers at no cost.

You can listen to the entire program by going here