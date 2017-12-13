Posted: Dec 13, 2017 2:40 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2017 2:40 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Amish Cheese House in Chouteau will stay open despite having someone drive through one of the entrances of their building. Owner Wes Miller says it was a customer who mistakenly pressed the gas.

Miller says they will stay open as the continue to repair the damage to the entrance.

Miller says luckily no one was injured including the person who was driving the vehicle.



Miller says he hopes it will only take a couple of weeks to have things fixed.

