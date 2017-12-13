Posted: Dec 13, 2017 2:42 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2017 2:42 PM

Ben Nicholas

An Oklahoma man was arrested yesterday after being charged by indictment with receipt and possession of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney R. Trent Shores.

Thaddus Caves, 40, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was indicted by a federal grand jury on December 5th, with one count each of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. According to the indictment, in 2016, Caves knowingly received and possessed visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The charges are the result of an investigation by the FBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The matter is being prosecuted by Trial Attorney William M. Grady of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey A. Gallant of the Northern District of Oklahoma.