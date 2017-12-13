News
State of Oklahoma
Posted: Dec 13, 2017 2:56 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2017 2:56 PM
Oklahoma Labor Statistics Released
Ben Nicholas
The Southwest Information Office of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has released, “County Employment and Wages in Oklahoma – Second Quarter 2017” which highlights employment in Oklahoma counties.
According to the statistics, employment rose in Oklahoma’s three large counties from June 2016 to June 2017, with Tulsa County recording the fastest rate of gain, up 1.1 percent. Nationally, employment advanced 1.7 percent during the period
Washington County registered more than 19-thousand employees in June of 2017, with the average weekly wage of $896
« Back to News