Posted: Dec 13, 2017 2:56 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2017 2:56 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Southwest Information Office of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has released, “County Employment and Wages in Oklahoma – Second Quarter 2017” which highlights employment in Oklahoma counties.

According to the statistics, employment rose in Oklahoma’s three large counties from June 2016 to June 2017, with Tulsa County recording the fastest rate of gain, up 1.1 percent. Nationally, employment advanced 1.7 percent during the period

Washington County registered more than 19-thousand employees in June of 2017, with the average weekly wage of $896

You can view the entire report here