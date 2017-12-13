Posted: Dec 13, 2017 4:28 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2017 4:28 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Wesleyan's women's basketball conitues to have a great deal of success heading into winter break. The Lady Eagles have now won five consecutive games in conference, including three road victories in that span.

OKWU now sits at 6-2 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Standings, just one game off the lead.

The Lady Eagles are having a great amount of success lately despite being a team picked in the middle of the pack in the preseason polls. Lady Eagles head coach Mark Molder thinks his players buying in to the system has helped them defy expectations.

OKWU has relied heavily on its senior leadership with players like leading-scorer Tiffany Rieger and inside presences like Mary Hutchins and Patience Gitau. However, Molder thinks the one of the biggest factors in the team’s success has been the depth.

The Lady Eagles will play their final game before winter break this Friday when they take on Kansas Christian at the Mueller Sports complex on Friday.