Posted: Dec 14, 2017 10:15 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2017 10:15 AM

Ben Nicholas

The City of Bartlesville will close their offices and stop their trash routes for the upcoming holidays.

Interim City Manager Mike Bailey explains the schedule.

There will be no collection on Christmas Day. Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, December 27, Christmas week. Tuesday routes will be collected as normally scheduled on Tuesday, December 26.

The Bartlesville Public Library and White Rose Cemetery will be closed on Friday, December 22, and on Monday, December 25, in observance of the holiday. All other City of Bartlesville offices, with the exception of police and fire services, will be closed on Christmas Day and on the 26th.