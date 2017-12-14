Posted: Dec 14, 2017 10:27 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2017 10:27 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville-area police continue to receive reports of vandals damaging cars.

Police Captain Jay Hastings says people damaged 21 vehicles Sunday night between 11:30 and 12:30 the next morning in a three block area of Colonial estates. Hastings says authorities believe the vandals were possibly on foot shooting windows out with a pellet gun.

This is the same problem Dewey November 12th and 13th, and again on the 18th and 19th. The damage was done in a small area and the intention may have been theft of items from locked vehicles. A car was stolen from a resident and police recovered the car Monday morning around 10 o'clock from the Brook Haven Apartment complex.

Hastings says he believes Dewey was hit again Monday or Tuesday night after the Bartlesville incident. Authorities belive it most likely is the same group of people. Police continue to follow up leads to identify the suspects.