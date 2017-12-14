Posted: Dec 14, 2017 11:51 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2017 11:52 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Educators and teachers unions are reportedly upset with an article by Oklahoma Wesleyan University President Everett Piper wrote for the Washington Times . Piper's opinion piece is under the title of "Teaching lechery and getting lechers". There may even have been a call to boycot the university. Piper says the piece was written for a national publication and for a national audience and should be read in context.

Plans call for Dr. Piper to speak with Tucker Carlson on his Thursday evening program on Fox News.

ILLUSTRATION FROM WASHINGTON TIMES BY LINAS GARSYS