Posted: Dec 14, 2017 12:26 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2017 12:26 PM

Ben Nicholas

During The Bartlesville Board of Education's meeting on Monday evening, Principal Rene Burns presented some results from state testing at Hoover Elementary.

According to her presentation, Hoover Elementary students scored significantly higher in the reading testing compared to the state, with the highest difference of success coming from 5th grade students.

The data shows that Hoover Elementary students also scored higher in the math testing than the state average across the board, however the scores were a little closer. However, the 5th grade students scored significantly higher in math, just like reading, and carried their success into the extra science testing they are required to take. Once again, Hoover Elementary students scored higher in science testing than the state average.

Principal Burns explained in the presentation that Hoover Elementary School's goals for 2018 were to increase their scoring of proficient grades in reading to 54%, in math to 50%, and in attendance from 95% to 95.5%.

