Posted: Dec 14, 2017 1:14 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2017 1:16 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville will hold their grand opening and ribbon cutting of the new C.J. “Pete” Silas Boys & Girls Club building tomorrow.

The Ribbon-cutting ceremonies will be held at 11:30 at the new Boys & Girls Club and youth development park. Club kids and family of the late C.J. “Pete” Silas will cut the ribbon with Lt. Governor Todd Lamb, and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America Jim Clark, in attendance.

Andrea Nightingale and Senator Julie Daniels came in on a Community Connection Program to talk about the opening.



The $7 million project includes a 30,000 square foot building, outdoor basketball courts and artificial turf multipurpose playing field. Senator Daniels says that all the “bells and whistles” will be functioning.



You can attend the open house from 4-to-6 tomorrow afternoon.