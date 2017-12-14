Posted: Dec 14, 2017 3:19 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2017 3:19 PM

Ben Nicholas

Signs are up making the announcement official: The Gap will close in the Washington Park Mall. Signs litter the store with a 20% off sale at The Gap, and not too much further down the hall, Buckle has placed their own two banners. Both stores are closing soon.

We spoke to managers who both gave a firm “no comment” on the stores closing.

Reportedly, Gap CEO Art Peck has said that there have been “missteps” and Gap and subsidiary Banana Republic will close stores. However another subsidiary, Old Navy, is expected to open more than 200 new stores in the next three years.

There has not been an official word from Buckle, however several reports have stated that sales have been down in 2017.