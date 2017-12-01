Posted: Dec 14, 2017 3:51 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2017 4:21 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce is looking for women who made an impact on the community through business. The Chamber announced the Celebration of Women awards and looking for women from every industry and profession that have blazed a trail and left a mark on the Bartlesville area

Award categories will honor: Female Business Owner of the Year, Corporate Executive, inspirational leader, mentor, nonprofit leader, and behind the scenes contributions.

Sheri Wilt from the chamber talks about the awards.

The event will be held February 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville.

The deadline to nominate a deserving women in business is February 2. You can submit your nominations to kwhitmore@bartlesville.com.

You can download the registration form here.