Posted: Dec 14, 2017 7:52 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2017 7:52 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

An Amber Alert has been issued on 9 year-old Jace and 20 month-old Andi Jordan of Tulsa. The children were last seen with the suspect, Jason Jordan, in a tan 2005 Acura TSX. The vehicle has very dark tinted windows. It has an Oklahoma License Pate EUX664. Jason is a suspect in a shooting in Tulsa. A possible location is 3317 West 45th Place. Another possible vehicle is a black Jeep Cherokee. If you see Jason Jordan or the youngsters, you should call the Tulsa Police Department at 918-594-9222 or call 911.