Posted: Dec 15, 2017 10:13 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2017 10:13 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville City Council will still be accepting resumes and letters of interest from candidates seeking appointment to the recently vacated Ward 5 seat until this afternoon

The current term will expire in November 2018, when all five City Council seats are subject to election.

Ward 5 boundaries include northern Bartlesville east of Washington Boulevard and north of Ohio Street, and east of Madison Boulevard from Nowata Road to the northern and eastern city limits. For more information, see City Ward Maps and Ward 5 Map .

To be eligible for the appointment, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Must be a resident of Ward 5 for at least six months prior to the appointment

May have no felony convictions

Must be at least 25 years of age

May hold no other position in the city government by appointment of the city manager or public office which would constitute a conflict of interest