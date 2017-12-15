News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 15, 2017 10:13 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2017 10:13 AM
Resumes Still Accepted For Ward 5 Today
Ben Nicholas
The Bartlesville City Council will still be accepting resumes and letters of interest from candidates seeking appointment to the recently vacated Ward 5 seat until this afternoon
The current term will expire in November 2018, when all five City Council seats are subject to election.
Ward 5 boundaries include northern Bartlesville east of Washington Boulevard and north of Ohio Street, and east of Madison Boulevard from Nowata Road to the northern and eastern city limits. For more information, see City Ward Maps and Ward 5 Map.
To be eligible for the appointment, applicants must meet the following requirements:
- Must be a resident of Ward 5 for at least six months prior to the appointment
- May have no felony convictions
- Must be at least 25 years of age
- May hold no other position in the city government by appointment of the city manager or public office which would constitute a conflict of interest
If interested, submit resume/letter to the city manager's office, located on the second floor of City Hall, or email to rebanes@cityofbartlesville.org
