News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 15, 2017 12:55 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2017 12:58 PM
Family Crisis & Counseling Accepting Donations
Ben Nicholas
Patti Beavers from Family Crisis & Counseling came in on Community Connection where she shared some safety tips for the holidays. Beavers also asked for the community’s help this holiday season.
Beavers says along with gifts, monetary donations are always welcomed and can go to the simplest of things.
You can volunteer, donate, and learn more by clicking here
« Back to News