Posted: Dec 15, 2017 3:42 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2017 3:42 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Oolagah Talala Emergency medical Service's “Stuff the Ambulance with Food and Toys” will have its biggest event Saturday after reaching 58 percent of the goal of collecting 2,500 pounds of food.

OTEMS' Ryan Setzkorn says that they will be accepting both food and cash donations.

Setzkorn says that OTEMS is excited to give the church the monetary donations so they can provide the meat for families.

The three-part event includes food collection at Apple Market, located at the junction of Highways 88 and 169 in Oologah, from noon to 2. Collections will then continue during the festival and Oologah Christmas Parade in downtown Oologah outside the new Chamber of Commerce office at 110 S. Maple St., from 2:15 to 6:30.

Stetzkorn hopes the story of how “Stuff The Ambulance” came to be will help get other EMS programs involved next year.

Stetzkorn says this will be the last big push so that OTEMS can get things finalized before Christmas.