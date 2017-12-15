Posted: Dec 15, 2017 3:50 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2017 3:50 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse today after violating a protective order. Brian Baker faced charges after another violation of an active protective order.

The terms of the protective order define that Baker is a credible threat to the physical safety of an intimate partner or child. The order strictly prohibits Baker from posting anything on a public social media page pertaining to the plaintiff.

The original terms of the order ran through February of 2018 before the violation.

Baker’s next court date is set for January 10. His aggregate bond is set a $3,000.