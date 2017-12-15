Posted: Dec 15, 2017 4:59 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2017 4:59 PM

Ben Nicholas

This year’s deer hunting holiday season will be open for 10 days starting December 22 in open areas. Even if a hunter has harvested the maximum aggregate limit of six deer for this year’s seasons, the hunter may still take a doe during Holiday Antlerless Deer Gun season because it is considered a bonus deer.

Last year, more than 33,000 hunters participated in the Holiday Antlerless Deer Gun season, and 2,710 harvested deer were reported to the Wildlife Department’s online E-Check system.

Most of the state will be open to antlerless deer hunting those days, except for the majority of the Panhandle and a large part of southeastern Oklahoma. Season dates and other regulations may vary on public lands in the open zones. For a map of Oklahoma’s antlerless deer hunting zones along with special area rules for public lands, see the current Oklahoma Hunting & Fishing Regulations Guide.