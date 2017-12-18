Posted: Dec 18, 2017 10:22 AMUpdated: Dec 18, 2017 10:56 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Correctional Authority met this morning for a special meeting in the Commissioners' Meeting Room. In the short meeting, the authority approved payment requisition for several invoices from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The authoirty also approved a draft of the Auditor's Report and acknowledged a letter regarding that audit.

The meeting lasted eight minutes.