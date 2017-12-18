News
Washington County
Posted: Dec 18, 2017
Washington County Correctional Facilities Authority
Ben Nicholas
The Washington County Correctional Authority met this morning for a special meeting in the Commissioners' Meeting Room. In the short meeting, the authority approved payment requisition for several invoices from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The authoirty also approved a draft of the Auditor's Report and acknowledged a letter regarding that audit.
The meeting lasted eight minutes.
