Posted: Dec 18, 2017 10:35 AMUpdated: Dec 18, 2017 12:44 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their weekly meeting on Monday morning where they approved several forms for road work in both District 1 and District 2. The commissioners also approved new dump trucks for District 2 and moved two older dump trucks to surplus.

In the Commissioners' Report, Commissioner Mike Bouvier announced that he recieved a grant that could help in future projects.

All other items in the meeting were approved, and all receipts were recieved. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will not meet next Monday in observance of Christmas.