Posted: Dec 18, 2017 10:38 AMUpdated: Dec 18, 2017 12:00 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners held their final meeting of the calendar year on Monday morning. The commissioners awarded several bids and made a few appointments as well.

Each of the three commissioners awarded rock bids to different companies for raw construction materials. A bid was also let for road oil for the county.

Multiple desks from the treasurer’s office where declared a surplus and resolution for disposal were approved. The desks will be replaced after county offices for the holidays on Thursday December 21.

Two replacement dispatch officer were appointed for the sheriff’s office as well.

During the announcements portion of the meeting the schedule for the next weeks was discussed. County offices will re-open on December 27 after closing for Christmas.

The Commissioners will not meet next week and will resume a regular schedule after the new year. The first meeting of 2018 will be on January 2.