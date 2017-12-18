Posted: Dec 18, 2017 1:30 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2017 1:30 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville High School coaching hunt came to a close today at 2:15 with the naming of the next Head Coach of Bruin Football. Lee Blankenship will move to Washington County after coaching the Beggs Public Schools' Golden Demons to the runner-up in Class 3A this past season.



Blankenship is a former walk-on QB for The University of Oklahoma, and the cousin of Owasso Rams coach Bill Blankenship. We have more on this story under the sports tab, and in our sportscasts.