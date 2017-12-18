News
Posted: Dec 18, 2017 3:27 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2017 3:32 PM
City Ride Remains Operational in Bartlesville
The fixed bus route system called City Circuit closes down in Washington County. The closure of City Circuit raised concerns because it was believed that City Ride closed down instead.
Interim City Manager Mike Bailey says that City Circuit is not City Ride. City Circuit was a non-profit being run in partnership with Washington County, while City Ride is contracted by the City of Bartlesville to provide a "curb-to-curb" transport service to its residents.
According to Bailey, the City of Bartlesville and Washington County are searching for options that former City Circuit riders may have in the future. No decisions have become final, but meetings are underway. Bailey says those meetings are trending in the right direction.
