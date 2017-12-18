Posted: Dec 18, 2017 3:27 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2017 3:32 PM

The fixed bus route system called City Circuit closes down in Washington County. The closure of City Circuit raised concerns because it was believed that City Ride closed down instead.

Interim City Manager Mike Bailey says that City Circuit is not City Ride. City Circuit was a non-profit being run in partnership with Washington County, while City Ride is contracted by the City of Bartlesville to provide a "curb-to-curb" transport service to its residents.