Posted: Dec 18, 2017 3:34 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2017 3:34 PM

Ben Nicholas

The much awaited Chick-Fil-A is set to open in the new year. According to its twitter @cfabartlesville the store has tweeted three times with the hashtag #Jan25. The store has been long rumored to be coming to Bartlesville and was finally confirmed during the summer.

The Chick-Fil-A is currently under construction in the Eastland Shopping Center.