Posted: Dec 18, 2017 4:21 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2017 4:23 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville City Council to officially call an election for a lengthy list of projects. The election calling is anticipated to take place at the Bartlesville City Council meeting on Tuesday, January 2. The election date the City Council has chosen is March 6, 2018.

Interim City Manager Mike Bailey says that passing bonds in an election doesn't guarantee it will be built the next year. Design elements for each projects takes time. Competitive bidding is also a process that takes 30 to 60 days.

Most projects are estimated to reach completion within nine months to a year. Bailey says taking time ensures that they get “the best bang for the citizens' dollars.”