Posted: Dec 19, 2017 10:00 AMUpdated: Dec 19, 2017 10:00 AM

Bill Lynch

At the Monday morning meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners Claud Rosendale introduced the new Executive Director of the Tourism Oversight Committee Kelly Bland. Bland was most recently in the Abilene, TX area before moving to Tulsa and finishing her degree from Oral Roberts University. Rosendale stated that she was by far the best qualified of the many candidates they had received, and Bland expressed excitement regarding working with the Commissioners, along with all the area Cities, and Chambers of Commerce.

Kim Vincent with Osage County Nutrition Program also once again addressed the Commissioners regarding their ever fluctuating budget. Vincent was informed of a specific method of filing the programs budget where the separate funds from the State and the County could be accounted for without impacting application of grants. As it stands the Nutrition Program receives $80,000 annually from the county annually to support the food service operations for elderly and needing residents.

The Commissioners also held an lengthy Executive Session regarding the part-time position with Osage County Emergency Management, however no action was taken and the agenda item will be addressed after the beginning of the year.