Posted: Dec 25, 2017 12:00 AMUpdated: Dec 19, 2017 10:45 AM

Garrett Giles

Bowl for Kids’ Sake continues to hold early bird team registration. Early bird registration for the event lasts until January 5, 2018.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is Big Brothers Big Sisters biggest fundraiser in Oklahoma. The event’s youth bowl will begin on February 8 at the Red Apple Bowling Center.

Area Director Charlene Dew says the event impacts the lives of Oklahoma’s youth by allowing them to have a one-on-one mentor.

Non-youth bowling will be held on February 16, 22, and 23 at the Red Apple Bowling Center at 7 p.m. ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 Teams may choose to bowl at the Phillips 66 Bowling Lanes.

Dew says the fundraiser benefits the Big Brothers Big Sisters staff in the area by helping them find mentors and it allows them to create events.

Any community members interested in participating in the event can find registration information at the Hilton Garden Inn on January 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Team members can register at bfksbartlesville.org.

Early bird registers will be placed in a drawing. New drawings include: a donation bonus of 125-dollars to a teams pledge total, and pizza and soft drinks for a team at each event date.