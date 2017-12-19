Posted: Dec 19, 2017 12:09 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2017 12:09 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville collects leaves and grass for free this week. Collections are for private residents only from December 18 to 22. Residents should place their leaves and grass at the curb in bags on their normal collection day.

Public Works Director Keith Henry explains that bags will not require yard waste stickers this week. Residents may use clear or colored bags. Extra bags or items of household refuse outside the cart must have the Red Refuse sticker attached.

Henry adds that residents should comply with all other standard refuse regulations. Limb chopped into fourths and properly put away in bags will be taken as yard waste along with leaves and grass.