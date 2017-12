Posted: Dec 19, 2017 12:50 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2017 3:24 PM

Ben Nicholas

There has been a reported accident on highway 75 near the Eastland Shopping Center.

EMS, Fire, and Police Services all responded to the accident, which appeared to be between a blue sedan and a truck. Tow Trucks took away the sedan.

The road is still open, although traffic may be heavier than expected.