Posted: Dec 19, 2017 2:12 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2017 2:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Plans to build a green space lands on the bond election ballot in Bartlesville. The green space or the “Tower Green” is planned to offer a gathering place for residents between the Price Tower and the Community Center.

Community Development Director Lisa Beeman says the City of Bartlesville would partner with the Community Center and the Price Tower to create the gathering place.

The 1.79 million dollar green space project would close down Silas Avenue if the bond passes. Beeman says the green space will model the Guthrie Green in Tulsa. She adds that other projects are basic maintenance projects to improve the quality and not the quantity of the parks.

Rebuilding the central fields at Price Fields, putting up lights at Daniels Soccer Fields, and paving and repaving Pathfinder Parkways with asphalt are also on the ballot.

The City of Bartlesville will call the bond election on January 2, 2018. The election will proceed on March 6.

Other projects include: a new entrance with perimeter fencing at Kiddie Park, building a playground at Veteran’s Park, remodeling restrooms and the skate park at Johnstone Park, and adding a splash pad at Johnstone Pavilion.