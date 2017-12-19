Posted: Dec 19, 2017 2:53 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2017 2:53 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata boys pounded Hominy on Monday night on the way to a 65-31 win. The Ironmen put a whopping 34 first quarter points, which is more than Bucks tallied in the entire game.

Ironmen head coach Gary Hollingshead talks about the victory.

The victory puts the Ironmen at 6-2 on the season headed into winter break with quite a bit of momentum. The boy’s team has won four of its last five ball games including a second place finish in the Ty Hewitt Memorial tournament.

The Ironmen will return to the hardwood after winter break with a road game against Barnsdall on January 2.

The Hominy girls edged Nowata – 59-to-50.