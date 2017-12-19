Posted: Dec 19, 2017 3:47 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2017 3:51 PM

Garrett Giles

An anonymous donor gives a generous donation to a public school. The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation recently received a $10,000 donation from a Bartlesville High School alum, now based in St. Louis, to pay off most of the negative balances in students' child nutrition accounts.

Executive Technology and Communications Director Granger Meador says the donation from the alum speaks highly of the quality of education in the area.

Meador says that the change in state policy means the balances for the child nutrition fund no longer reset at the beginning of next year. Previous state policy required the child nutrition program absorb its negative balances at year end and begin with each school year with its accounts at zero.

The $10,000 donation pays off more than half of the negative balance that will total about $17,000 at the end of this semester because of the change in Oklahoma's policy.