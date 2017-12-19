Posted: Dec 19, 2017 3:47 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2017 4:14 PM

A suspect in a recent string of burglaries in Washington County has been taken into police custody. 19-year-old Garret Tatum stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse for an initial appearance on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook update from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Tatum was considered “armed and dangerous” before being apprehended by the WCSO. Tatum was taken in on a failure to appear warrant on Monday.

Tatum is considered a suspect in multiple robberies in Washington and Osage counties including a vehicle burglary last week. The primary target of Tatum’s spree were vehicles and residences in the Dewey area.

Sgt. Jon Copeland from the WCSO talks about the situation.

Tatum has a history of theft including allegedly taking four television sets from a Montgomery County, Kansas residence earlier this year.

Tatum will be arraigned on the vehicle theft charge Wednesday at 1:15 p.m.