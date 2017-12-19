Posted: Dec 19, 2017 3:56 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2017 3:56 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Pawhuska man was in Washington County Court for multiple charges. Jeremy Don Curry was with several counts, including Eluding an Officer, Driving while License is Canceled, Suspended, or Revoked, and Defective Equipment on Vehicle.



According to an affidavit, an officer was trying to pull over a Suburban, when Curry, the driver, sped off speeding through yield and stop signs. The officer noticed the patrol car reaching 84 MPH and then observed the Suburban fish tail and lose control, flipping on its side and coming back to all four wheels. Both the driver and a passenger jumped out of the vehicle and laid face down on the ground, while another passenger remained in the car. All three were placed in handcuffs.



While being searched, Curry told the officer that the other passengers told him to stop the vehicle, and officers found that his drivers license was revoked. When asked why he ran, Curry told the officer that he had a warrant from Drug Court.



Bond was set initially at $15,000 but was later increased to $100,000. Curry will appear in court next on January 5.