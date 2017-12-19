Posted: Dec 19, 2017 4:47 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2017 4:47 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The City of Bartlesville's Employee Advisory Committee kicked off its "Employee Recognition Program" this month by recognizing two Street Department employees who recently went above and beyond the call of duty.

Maintenance workers Jamie Parsons and Shane McSperitt received the December recognition for their role in helping the driver of a boom truck that overturned in downtown Bartlesville on Dec. 11th.

The intersection of Johnstone and Frank Phillips was closed shortly before noon after the concrete extension boom truck fell over damaging a building. According to reports from the Bartlesville Police Department, the driver had finished a job and had begun to move the truck with the boom still extended. That caused the truck to tip over.

According to committee president Jason Harris, Jamie Parsons and Shane McSperitt, were in the area of the cement truck accident at the corner of Johnstone and Frank Phillips Boulevard when the crash occurred. While other bystanders were observing and taking photos and videos, the two Street Department employees ran to the aid of the man in the truck and helped him to safety.

Parsons and McSperitt will receive eight hours of special vacation, two free movie tickets and a $25 gift card to Hideaway Pizza for their efforts.