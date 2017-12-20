Posted: Dec 20, 2017 10:36 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2017 10:36 AM

The Woolaroc Wonderland of Lights festival will be ending for the season soon. According to several Facebook posts, including from Bob Fraser, the Wonderland of Lights will have their last showing on December 23 so that families can enjoy the Christmas holiday with their own.

Wonderland of Lights will run on Friday and Saturday, and will feature Santa, wagon rides, treats, and more than 700,000 lights. Tickets for adults are $4, and tickets for kids 11 and under are $1.