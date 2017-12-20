Posted: Dec 20, 2017 12:25 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2017 1:31 PM

Garrett Giles

Christmas in the Ville extends its hours for two activities. Ice skating and carriage rides are available from 1:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce Depot Park in downtown Bartlesville until Saturday.

Director of Operations Kenzie Ballew says this allows people to have more time to enjoy the activities, especially kids who are getting out of school this week.

Santa Clause will make an appearance for people to take their own photos on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Prior to the regularly scheduled evening screenings of Christmas movies, a live performance will proceed in the gazebo in the park from 1 to 5 p.m.

Ballew says that tremendous support from the the community has blown the Chamber of Commerce away.