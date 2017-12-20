Posted: Dec 20, 2017 12:26 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2017 4:57 PM

Ben Nicholas

A kindergarten teacher at Richard Kane Elementary School has been named the Bartlesville Public School District Teacher of the Month by Arvest Bank and Oakley Chevrolet Buick. Jennifer Spina was presented a plaque and a $300 check by owner of Oakley Chevrolet Buick, David Oakley Jr., and Arvest Bank Marketing Manager, Annah Fischer.



Spina has 13 years of classroom teaching experience, with this being her third year of teaching kindergarten. She has also taught first grade, and she says that she knows a child must feel safe, valued, and equipped before demonstrating growth in subject areas. She shows her students that she believes in them in a trust-filled environment.



Spina recently completed her Master in Education degree in Educational Leadership, which she feels has given her a broader understanding of public education system as a whole.

