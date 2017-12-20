Posted: Dec 20, 2017 12:40 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2017 4:52 PM

Garrett Giles

Tomorrow, Thursday morning is the Green Country Christmas "Shop at Home for the Holidays” GRAND PRIZE DRAWING beginning at 9am. The final drawing for major prizes and unclaimed daily prizes will be given away in a couple hours to 12 lucky winners. This year we are giving away more than $30,000 in cash and prizes. Local businesses, displaying the "Shop at the store with the Green Tree on the Door" posters, have been distributing green tickets over the last 8 weeks. The major prizes will range in value from $1,800 to the grand prize of $5,055.

People can listen from their homes, businesses, cars, or wherever they are shopping to either KWON 1400 AM or 93.3FM, KPGM 1500 AM AND 99.1 FM, KYFM 100.1 FM or KRIG 104.9 FM. They do not have to be at a specific location. After a couple minutes of giving out the number and describing the prize, the countdown clock will start. The lucky ticket holder will have 1 minute 40 seconds to call the stations to claim the major prizes. The numbers to call are 918-336-1400 or 1-800-749-5936. A station representative will meet the ticket holder at their location to verify the winning ticket. If the time limit goes by without a phone call, or the winning ticket is not correct, new numbers will be drawn for the major prizes. The BEST way to get your numbers is to listen on a radio to any of the above stations, as we can not guarantee that streams or text messages will refresh in a timely manner. We would hate for you to miss the deadline because you had a slow internet connection or slow cell phone message service. Numbers will not be displayed on the website, www.bartlesvilleradio.com, however, prize packages are listed for those who wish to follow along the progress of contest. You may listen to a stream of KWON, KYFM, KRIG or KPGM by clicking the station in the upper right hand corner of the homepage. Or, you can listen on your smart phone by downloading the free App to your phone, simply go to your App Store and search for Bartlesville Radio and click on any of the stations. Numbers will NOT be given out over the telephone. Again this year, you can follow the contest via text messages on your smart phone with K1-TXT, a free service (check your cellular contract for text message charges, there is no charge for this service from us). Simply, sign up at www.bartlesvilleradio.com and click on the blue K1-TXT box on the right side of the homepage. You will then click on #6 – On Air “Green Country Christmas”. If you are already a free subscriber and wish to change your choices to include this, simply go back to the K1-TXT signup and update your preferences on the form.

Grand Finale Prize Packages

#1 - $250 Gift Certificate from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, Oral B Rechargeable Toothbrushes Bluetooth Smart Patient Starter Kit from My Dentist, Two tickets to OKM Woolaroc Concert during Festival tickets June 8-15, 2018 from OKM Music, $50 Gift Certificate to the Great American Grill at The Hilton Garden Inn, $50 Gift Certificate to Price’s Meat Market from Kirk Darnell Allstate Agency, $50 Gift Card from American Heritage Bank, $50 Gift Card from Braum’s, $50 Gift Certificate from Paul’s Wrecker, $50 Gift Certificate from Glorious Connections Bible Book Store, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $1805 Winner: From: Ticket from:

#2 – $250 Gift Certificate from Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouses, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, $250 Gift Certificate Package Including Manicure, Pedicure, Facial, Osage Lunch, and a Community Education Class from Tri County Tech, Oil Change from Patriot GMC, Cobi Noah’s Ark Building Set from Kidz Korner Children’s Store, $50 Gift Card from Braum’s, $50 Gift Certificate from Boulevard Discount Pharmacy, $50 Gift Certificate from Fur Get Me Not, $50 Gift Certificate for Merchandise & Tanning from Blended Blessings Boutique & Tanning, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $1830 Winner: From: Ticket from:

#3 –One-Year Golf Membership to Adam’s Golf Course, BBQ Catering for 50 from Rib Crib, $250 Gift Certificate from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry, Force 200 ePMP 1000 Radio from Bartnet IP, $50 Gift Certificate from Miss Bea’s Liquor, $50 Gift Certificate to the Great American Grill from The Hilton Garden Inn, 1 Free Synthetic Oil Change from Tate Boys, 5) $10 Gift Certificates to Safari Vapors from Bartlesville Cash for Gold N More, Two $10 Gift Certificates from Midway Café, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $2275 Winner: From: Ticket from:

#4 –La-Z-Boy Recliner from Bob Loftis Furniture, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, $250 Gift Certificate from Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouses, One Week Pet Stay in a Non-Camera 5x10 Room at Paws Resort & Spa, Oil Change from Patriot GMC, 4 Director Tours from The Frank Phillips Home, $50 Gift Certificate from Riddles Jewelry, $50 Gift Card from Eggbert’s, Mossy Oak Floor Mats & Steering Wheel Cover from Madden Auto Repair, $50 Gift Certificate from Express RX, $50 Gift Card from The Vintage Loft, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $2281 Winner: From: Ticket from:

#5 - $660 in Gas from Phillips 66, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, $500 in Hunter Douglas Window Treatments from Cliff’s Flooring & Windows, $50 Gift Card from Dink’s Pit Bar-B-Que, $50 Gift Card from Tractor Supply, $50 Gift Certificate from Farris Heat & Air, $50 Gift Certificate from One Stop Vape Shop, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $2415 Winner: From: Ticket from:

#6 –Set of Tires, Detail & Alignment from Doenges Family of Autos, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, 1 Week Stay in Non-Camera 5x10 Room from Paws Resort & Spa, Holiday Gift Bag from Angels Home Health, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $2550 Winner: From: Ticket from:

#7 - $2,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino - Ramona, $250 Gift Card from American Heritage Bank, Two VIP tickets to OKM Music Festival June 8-15 from OKM Music, $50 Gift Certificate to the Great American Grill at The Hilton Garden Inn, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $2605 Winner: From: Ticket from:

#8 – $3,000 Roof from Heritage Roofing, $250 Gift Card from American Heritage Bank, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $3305 Winner: From: Ticket from:

#9 – Complete Invisalign Orthodontic Treatment from My Dentist, $50 Gift Certificate to the Great American Grill at The Hilton Garden Inn, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $6105 Winner: From: Ticket from:

#10 – Round Trip Southwest Airline Tickets anywhere in the Continental United States for Two from Spears Travel, $750 Shopping Spree at Dillard’s $250 Gift Certificate Package Including Manicure, Pedicure, Facial, Osage Lunch, and a Community Education Class from Tri County Tech, Five $10 Gift Certificates from Weeze’s Café, $50 Gift Certificate to the Great American Grill at The Hilton Garden Inn, $50 Gift Certificate from Fabric Notions, $50 Gift Card from Gusher Car Wash, 3 Oil Changes from Bartlesville Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep, Two tickets to OKM Music Festival in June 2018, 45 quart Wooden Patio Cooler from Atwoods, Companion Seat Bucket & Painting Supplies from Spectrum Paint, Cobi Action Town Building Set from Kidz Korner Children’s Store, $50 Kickback Card from ASAP Energy Inc. Two $10 Gift Certificates to Midway Café, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $2818 Winner: From: Ticket from:

#11 - $3,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, Set of Fog Lights installed on your Vehicle from 4-Mile Trailers in Dewey, $50 Gift Certificate Senor Salsa, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $3205 Winner: From: Ticket from:

#12 - $5,000 Cash from KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $5055 Winner: From: Ticket from:

PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES 2017

4-Mile Trailers, Action Communications, Adams Golf Course, American Heritage Bank, Angels Care Home Health, Armstrong Bank-Bartlesville, Armstrong Bank-Dewey, ASAP General Stores-Nowata Rd., ASAP General Stores-SE Frank Phillips, ASAP General Stores-South 75, ASAP General Stores-Madison Blvd., ASAP General Stores-North 75, Atwood's, Bartlesville Cash for Gold N More, Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, Bartlesville Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep, Bartlesville Collision Center, Bartnet IP, Blended Blessings Boutique & Tanning, Bob Loftis Furniture, Boulevard Discount Pharmacy, Braum’s-Adams Road, Braum’s-South 75, CV’s (Marvins in Dewey), Central National Bank, Cherokee Casino Ramona, Cliff's Flooring & Windows, Dillard's, Dink’s Barbeque, Doenges Toyota Ford Lincoln, Eggbert's, Express RX of Bartlesville, Fabric Notions, Farris Heat & Air, Food Pyramid, Fur Get Me Not, Frank Phillips Home, Glorious Connections Bible Book Store, Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouses, Gusher Car Wash, Heritage Roofing, Heritage Theatre Café & Pub, Hilton Garden Inn, Homeland-Frank Phillips, Homeland-Madison, Honda of Bartlesville, Imaging Concepts, KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM, Kidz Korner, Kirk Darnell Allstate Agency, Limestone Pharmacy, Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning, Madden Auto Repair, Marco's Pizza, Matt Spence State Farm, Michael's Carpet & Sleep Center, Midway Café, Miss Bea's Westside Liquor, Moxie on Second, My Dentist, OKM Music, Oakley Chevrolet Buick, One Stop Vape Shop, Painted Horse Bar & Grille, Patriot GMC-Hyundai, Paul's Wrecker, Paws Resort and Spa, Peters True Value, Phat Tire Bike Shop, Quilter's Hideaway, RCB Bank, Recognition Place, Rib Crib, Riddle's Jewelry, Señor Salsa, Sooner Carpet, Spears Travel, Spectrum Paint, Sterlings Grille, Tate Boys Tire & Service-Highway 75, Tate Boys Tire & Service-Downtown, The Rustic Touch, The Vintage Loft, Tractor Supply, Tri County Technology Center, United Rental, United Supermarket, Watts Distributing Co., Weeze's Café, Windle's Rock & Jewelry, Zac Henderson State Farm. Non-Ticket Sponsors: Arvest Bank, Phillips 66.





Bartlesville Radio’s Dorea Potter explains the most effective way to know if a ticket has won is to listen to the radio.

Listeners will have a minute and forty-seconds to call in to say that they have the winning ticket for the major prize drawing number that is announced. A new number will be drawn if the verification is false or no one calls to claim the prize.

Dorea encourages people to lay out their tickets in an orderly and secure fashion. That will help people determine if a ticket has won or not.

Good luck to everyone!