Posted: Dec 20, 2017 1:29 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2017 1:30 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville School Board was presented updates on the renovations going on around the district at its December meeting.



At Madison Middle School, the auditorium has its new seating and the new locker room and dugouts at the softball field are complete. Both gymnasiums have received some updates, with floors to be refinished over the break, and renovations are wrapping up in a former locker room area to provide more space for the music programs.



At Central Middle School, the main level of the auditorium has new seats and a safety railing on the balcony, with heavy glass panels to avoid obstructing sight lines. Custer Stadium Renovations continue in the bottom level of the stadium to provide locker rooms for track, cross country, tennis, and girls

soccer while updating the visitor dressing room and boys football/soccer locker room. Flooring is being installed, including epoxy flooring in the new showers. Light fixture installations are almost complete, and painting is underway.



And with the Madison & Hoover Drives, the Board of Education approved a change order to address issues with the asphalt. The application of a second layer of asphalt was halted earlier this year when it became apparent that the first layer had deformed despite the area passing previous soil compaction tests. Civil engineers were consulted and determined that subsurface water was flowing across the area atop buried layers of rock. French drains are to be installed around the high side of the new drive at Madison as well as just north of Hoover Elementary to catch and divert the subsurface water, redirecting it to storm drains. The existing damaged asphalt will be removed, the French drains constructed and tied in, and then new asphalt will be installed. Despite this setback, the total cost of the construction projects from the bond issue remains within the originally budgeted amount.

(Photographs and inofrmation thanks to BPS and the District Webmaster)