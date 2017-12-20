Posted: Dec 20, 2017 2:32 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2017 2:32 PM

Garrett Giles

Residents submit applications for a creative writing contest open to the public. The Bartlesville Public Library is accepting the applications with written submissions for its creative writing contest until February 1. Applications can be found in the library or on the library's website. Previously published submissions will not be accepted.

Creative Writing Coordinator Connie Lavoie says that the library wants to motivate people to take on creative writing because it opens up new horizons.

The competition is divided into three groups: the 18 and older adult group, the 14 through 17 youth group, and the new eighth grade group.

Fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and children’s literature are the contest categories. Eighth graders will have the opportunity to write poetry and fiction. Children’s literature is an exclusive contest for the adult group.

Each contest category will have a cash prize for first, second, and overall winners. First place winners will receive $100, second place will receive $50, and overall category winners will receive $200.

Community volunteers will read and judge submissions that will be announced in April. Lavoie says the specific date in April is to be determined because the library hasn’t quite secured a guest speaker yet. Guest speakers are usually local writers that have had some success and may inspire aspiring writers in the area.