Posted: Dec 20, 2017 4:55 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2017 4:56 PM

Ben Nicholas

Community member Joel Rabin is suing the City of Bartlesville and the City Planning Commission. In multiple Facebook posts, Rabin has explained that both of the lawsuits deal with the proposed rental housing units in the Oak Wood addition of Oak Park.



The first lawsuit is against the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency, who approved the developers application. According to a public comment document, “Rabin was left no option but to challenge the defective procedures by which OHFA authorized allocation of tax credits for the substantively deficient application.”



The second lawsuit involved the Bartlesville City Planning Commission where “Rabin contends the ODP [Outline Development Plan established in 1981] has been voluntarily abandoned...”



Bartlesville Radio has called what is believed to be Rabin's number for comment, and left a voice mail. We will have more information on this story as it becomes available to us.