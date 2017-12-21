Posted: Dec 21, 2017 10:47 AMUpdated: Dec 21, 2017 1:47 PM

Garrett Giles

A three car wreck on Highway 75 leads to a high speed chase and arrest Wednesday evening. Bartlesville Police directed traffic when they noticed a white Nissan Altima driving erratically in the outside lane to pass the lined up cars.

When the officer approached the Altima turning around in the Truity Credit Union parking lot, the car took off southbound on 75. Public Information Officer Jay Hastings says that a vehicle pursuit would commence.

The pursuit directed itself into the Colonial Estates neighborhood. Officers kept up with the pursuit when the Altima drove too fast and couldn't make the turn at Rice Creek Road. That caused the vehicle to go air-bourne after hitting a ditch.

The car landed in a pasture, but attepted to drive off. Then the car came to a halt after hitting a telephone pole and a fence.

26-year-old Christopher Bell then resisted arrested when the vehicle pursuit ended in the pasture, according to Hastings. Bell was transported to Jane Phillips hospital shortly after being arrested for driving under the influence, damaging property, resisting arrest, and evading.