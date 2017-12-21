Bartlesville Radio

Posted: Dec 21, 2017 1:22 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2017 1:48 PM

Green Country Christmas winners celebrate the Grande Finale Drawing in Bartlesville. The Thursday morning event recognized 11 major winners drawn today and the 45 daily prize winners called since Nov. 13.

Natalie Dillon of Dewey won prize packages 1 and 10 totaling to approximately $4,000.

Dillon says that ladies could always use another diamond. She can get more diamonds with her $250 gift certificate to Windle's Rock and Jewelry. She also won $1000 from the Cherokee Casino on top of other prizes.

The winner of $5,000 from KWON, KYFM, KRIG, and KPGM was Phillip Wolfe of Bartlesville. For other winners, go to http://www.bartlesvilleradio.com/pages/contests.