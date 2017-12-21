Posted: Dec 21, 2017 3:51 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2017 11:48 AM

Ben Nicholas

Community member Joel Rabin is suing the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency, as well as the City of Bartlesville and the City Planning Commission, and the individual members. In multiple Facebook posts, Rabin has explained that both of the lawsuits deal with the proposed rental housing units in the Oak Wood addition of Oak Park.

The first lawsuit is against the OHFA, who approved the developers application. According to a public comment document, “Rabin was left no option but to challenge the defective procedures by which OHFA authorized allocation of tax credits for the substantively deficient application.” Rabin says that simply, the OHFA didn't do what they were supposed to.

The second lawsuit involved the Bartlesville City Planning Commission where “Rabin contends the ODP [Outline Development Plan established in 1981] has been voluntarily abandoned...” Rabin says that the old plan is expired.

Rabin says that this is a matter of principle and doing the right things.

You can view the lawsuits on the "Concerned Citizens for Oak Park" Facebook page by clicking here

Representatives from the City Planning Commission and the City of Bartlesville have said they have no comment on these lawsuits at this time.